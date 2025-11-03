FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Sonam Bajwa opens up on being dropped from Bollywood film just six days before shoot, 'I think sometimes when...'

Sonam Bajwa revealed she was replaced from her Bollywood debut just six days before filming but now calls it a blessing, as those projects later failed. Today, she’s celebrating the Rs 64 crore success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 04:37 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Sonam Bajwa opens up on being dropped from Bollywood film just six days before shoot, 'I think sometimes when...'
Sonam Bajwa is currently enjoying the massive success of her latest film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat alongside Harshvardhan Rane, which has collected an impressive Rs 64 crore in just 13 days, despite tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Thamma. The film’s strong performance has cemented Sonam’s growing presence in Bollywood after a power-packed year with Housefull 5, Baaghi 4 and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

While Sonam is now a part of some of 2025’s biggest Hindi releases, her journey to Bollywood was far from easy. In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that years ago, she was replaced from her debut Hindi film just six days before the shoot began. 'There are films that I signed, and I was told no, six days before the film was going on floors. I auditioned for that film, did proper workshops and even learnt a skill related to a sport for the role,' she said.

Recalling the heartbreaking moment, Sonam added, 'I got a call saying the director was feeling very nervous since it was his first film, and that I seemed too quiet. I said to myself, maybe I’m quiet as a person, but I had auditioned for the role. I would have done my job as an actor on set. But I didn’t say it out loud, I just accepted it.'

Sonam also revealed she once signed a three-film deal with a production house, but none of them materialised, one had scenes she wasn’t comfortable with and another’s script was changed later. Looking back, she calls those setbacks blessings. 'Two years later, I realised those films never worked or got shelved. Sometimes, when you don’t get something, it’s God protecting you,' she shared.

From being dropped at the last minute to headlining a Rs 64 crore hit, Sonam Bajwa’s story proves that rejection can often lead to redirection and success comes to those who keep believing.

