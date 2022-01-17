Sonal Chauhan to play lead opposite Nagarjuna in 'The Ghost'? Find out

‘Jannat’ fame Sonal Chauhan, who often burns the internet with her sizzling hot pictures, will reportedly play the lead opposite superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna in their upcoming film ‘The Ghost.’

According to the news agency ANI, a source close to the film said, “Makers felt Sonal Chauhan was the best fit for the lead role opposite Nagarjuna in The Ghost. They felt both the actors Sonal and Nagarjuna would make for a fine on-screen pair and that’s when they approached her. The two are definitely going to portray some great chemistry in the film.”

As per the news agency, earlier, "Kajal Agarwal was supposed to play the lead. However, she walked out of the project as she is expecting her first baby. Then makers got Jacqueline Fernandez on board, but later she exited the project due to unknown reasons."

For the unversed, Sonal Chauhan played Zoya in her debut movie 'Jannat', While speaking about the same, according to India Forums, she said, “When I did Jannat, I was very young and I come from a family that has absolutely no connection to the film industry. And acting happened to me by chance, but I got immense love and appreciation from the audience. Just because I did not have anyone to guide me, I did not realise what it meant to have such a massive hit with your first film and the amount of love my character ‘Zoya’ received. Even today when I go out, people call me ‘Zoya’ and ‘Jannat Girl’, so I don’t think I understood that and I went back to finish my studies.”

While speaking about Nepotism, Sonal said, “As far as nepotism is concerned, I do not have a problem with that. If one wants to put their money where they want to, it’s their call and I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. I just feel, more than nepotism, there is favouritism for sure, which is natural in the industry. But the problem is when there is someone talented, and that talented person’s work is given to someone who may not be that talented, so that is really discouraging.”