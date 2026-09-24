Sonal Chauhan breaks silence on Jannat tag: 'People still remember...'

Sonal Chauhan said she loves being called Jannat Girl and being remembered as Zoya, and now enjoys being called Mumtaz after Mirzapur The Movie.

Actress Sonal Chauhan expressed her happiness in being identified as the Jannat Girl, reflecting on how audiences still remember her character Zoya from her debut film after 17 years. In a recent NDTV interview, she conveyed that she feels honoured by this recognition, as it indicates the love and impact of the film Jannat, released in 2008.

Why Sonal loves being called Jannat Girl

Sonal said, "I love being called the Jannat Girl. I think very few actors get what I got in my first film." She added that she does not mind the tag at all and finds it beautiful that the audience is still not over the film. After Mirzapur The Movie, she has been receiving recognition as Mumtaz, the character she portrayed, and she is enjoying this newfound acknowledgement. "For an actor, it’s the biggest achievement when they are being called by their character name. It means I’ve done something right and they are seeing me as the character," she said.

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Sonal Chauhan on Emraan Hashmi and Jannat 3

Sonal also discussed Emraan Hashmi, her co-star in Jannat. Now, Emraan is returning with Awarapan 2. When she first started, Sonal described him as one of the most underappreciated actors and expressed her happiness to see him succeed. No one can do what he does in movies like Awarapan and Jannat, she claimed, and he is a very gifted and kind person.

When asked about Jannat 3, Sonal said she has not been approached yet. There have been reports that the makers are planning a third part of the Jannat franchise. Sonal said, “As far as Jannat 3 is concerned, no, we haven’t spoken about it.”She added that whenever Jannat 3 happens, it will be beautiful and magical because Jannat is a very special film for her and the audience.