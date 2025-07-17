Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha breaks silence on his absence from her wedding: 'I don’t need to...'

In June 2024, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony, attended by her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, and mother Poonam Sinha, among their family and friends. The absence of her brother Luv had sparked speculation.

Rumours swirled when Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Kussh Sinha, Luv Sinha were not present at her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal. It was speculated that due to a rift in the Sinha family, the brothers skipped the wedding. A year later, Kussh has put the record straight on ‘random chatter’, stating that they don’t affect him. In a new interview, Kussh admitted that he was present at his sister’s wedding; however, he refrained from commenting on behalf of Luv Sinha.



What did Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh Sinha say?

Commenting on the rumours, Kussh Sinha said, "I know people were saying there was some random chatter going on. And I was like, okay, so if someone wants to bring this up, it's their agenda. I have nothing to do with it. If you can't see me in pics, it doesn't mean I wasn't there. I don't need to put everything out there every time," he told Zoom.

On Luv Sinha’s absence, Kussh said, “I just put it simply because I don’t want to comment on Luv’s behalf. And I don’t want to comment on Sonakshi’s behalf here also. I think everybody is allowed to have their individual stunts. As long as they’re doing it with honesty, I think that’s okay." Further, Kussh extended support to Sonakshi’s personal choices, stating that she’s an individual and allowed to make her choice. Talking about his bond with Zaheer Iqbal, he said, “We’re okay! I don’t have anything against him that way. We’re okay."

Sonakshi Sinha in Kussh Sinha's Nikita Roy

Recently, the Sinha family came together to cheer for Kussh Sinha’s directorial debut with Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha. The film is set for release on July 18, 2025. Sonakshi was earlier seen in Dahaad alongside Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, and Gulshan Devaiah.