Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship official last year in June by marrying Zaheer Iqbal. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot. The two were recently seen on Farah Khan's YouTube channel in her latest vlog, where Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, was also present. When Farah asked Poonam when she found out about their relationship, she said she didn't know until five years ago.

What Poonam Shared

During the lighthearted conversation, Farah asked Poonam, “The news had spread all the way to Nepal, but when did you find out that these two were dating?” Sonakshi burst into laughter and said that she knew all along. Poonam revealed that they had gone to see the Northern Lights, where Zaheer proposed to Sonakshi. When Farah mentioned that they had been dating for many years before that, Poonam replied, “I didn't know!”

Sonakshi then playfully said, “Mom, don't lie on camera. I told you first, I didn't tell my dad!” Poonam further explained that she realised something was going on between them when Sonakshi started doing small chores for Zaheer, like bringing him a tray of snacks.

About the Couple

Sonakshi made her relationship official last year in June by marrying actor Zaheer Iqbal. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, which also happened to be the anniversary of their first date. They also hosted a party for their close friends and family on their wedding day.

“On this day, exactly seven years ago (23.06.2017), we looked into each other’s eyes and saw the purest form of love and decided to hold onto it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods… we are now husband and wife,” they wrote while sharing their wedding pictures.

