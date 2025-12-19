FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row

Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's combined net worth will shock you; know about comedian couple's car collection also

Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande had South Korean version and many missed it

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on Nishaanchi box office failure: 'I expected it a little bit more but...'

After Assam SIT charges four accused with murder in Zubeen Garg's death case, Singapore Police denies any foul play: 'We urge...'

IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup Semifinal: Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra power India to 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka; set up final vs Pakistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...

RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for.

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US

YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues in India, US

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship wit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms

Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N

From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’

Sonakshi made her relationship official last year in June by marrying actor Zaheer Iqbal.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 08:02 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sonakshi Sinha made her relationship official last year in June by marrying Zaheer Iqbal. The couple dated for seven years before tying the knot. The two were recently seen on Farah Khan's YouTube channel in her latest vlog, where Sonakshi's mother, Poonam Sinha, was also present. When Farah asked Poonam when she found out about their relationship, she said she didn't know until five years ago.

What Poonam Shared

During the lighthearted conversation, Farah asked Poonam, “The news had spread all the way to Nepal, but when did you find out that these two were dating?” Sonakshi burst into laughter and said that she knew all along. Poonam revealed that they had gone to see the Northern Lights, where Zaheer proposed to Sonakshi. When Farah mentioned that they had been dating for many years before that, Poonam replied, “I didn't know!”

Sonakshi then playfully said, “Mom, don't lie on camera. I told you first, I didn't tell my dad!” Poonam further explained that she realised something was going on between them when Sonakshi started doing small chores for Zaheer, like bringing him a tray of snacks.

About the Couple

Sonakshi made her relationship official last year in June by marrying actor Zaheer Iqbal. They dated for seven years before getting married on June 23, which also happened to be the anniversary of their first date. They also hosted a party for their close friends and family on their wedding day.

“On this day, exactly seven years ago (23.06.2017), we looked into each other’s eyes and saw the purest form of love and decided to hold onto it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods… we are now husband and wife,” they wrote while sharing their wedding pictures.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande had South Korean version and many missed it

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for...
RBI imposes nearly Rs 6200000 penalty on this bank worth Rs 4.29 lakh crore for.
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues with platform in India, US
YouTube down: Thousands of users report issues in India, US
Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Jhooth mat bolo’
Sonakshi Sinha reacts as her mother says she was unaware of her relationship wit
BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad sparks selection row
BCCI ultimatum ignored? Rohit Sharma's shock omission from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare
Gujarat First Draft SIR: Number of voters drops by nearly 74 lakh to...; check details here
Gujarat First Draft SIR: No. of voters drops by 74 lakh to...; details here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
From Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandar to Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Bollywood actors who reinvented themselves with impactful performances in 2025
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor; SEE PICS
Alia Bhatt turns Christmas host in chic black dress, celebrates with Soni Razdan
In pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
In pics: SRK, Bachchans, KJo at Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include Noam Chomsky, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen; Know who are they and how are they linked?
IN PICS: Jeffrey Epstein's elite circle allegedly include name
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement