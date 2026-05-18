Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha made her prove herself in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha said she relates to the 'reverse nepotism' theme in her upcoming film System, revealing that her father, Shatrughan Sinha, always encouraged her to prove herself independently in Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that she strongly relates to a 'reverse nepotism' dialogue in her upcoming legal drama System, saying her father Shatrughan Sinha always pushed her to prove herself independently in Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha on ‘reverse nepotism’:

Ahead of the release of her upcoming courtroom drama System, Sonakshi Sinha kinda opened up about a dialogue in the film that, personally, seemed to stick with her for a while. The actress said the line about “reverse nepotism” brought back the kind of values her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, always drilled into her when she first stepped into the film industry, and all that.

In System, Sonakshi essays Neha Rajvansh, a young public prosecutor who comes from a family of lawyers. Her dad in the film, portrayed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is one of the country’s top defence lawyers, but still, he keeps insisting that she should earn her success on her own first before even thinking about joining the family firm. That’s what sparks a moment where her character questions him and says, 'What kind of reverse nepotism is this?', you know the point.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi admitted that the scene felt almost too relatable. She explained that her father had always encouraged her to put in the work and build her own identity, rather than leaning on his legacy like it was a shortcut. 'My father always told me, 'You have to prove yourself.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, you have to prove yourself to get ahead in life,' Sonakshi said, adding that she really connected with what the film is trying to say.

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Why the system felt important to her:

Sonakshi also said why System felt like a really important project, and somehow it stood out in a meaningful way. As per the actress, the film takes on a bunch of real-life social and legal matters, things that we tend to gloss over in our regular days.

She explained that the narrative comes from moments and incidents that feel genuine and easy to connect with, so the viewers start rethinking what is happening around them and what society is really doing. “Any film that gets you thinking is a good film,' she mentioned, almost like that’s the whole point. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, System also features Jyotika as a court stenographer who works alongside Sonakshi’s character to go after a powerful businessman, all of it tied to a murder case.