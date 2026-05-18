FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits going on multiple rebound dates: ‘Not a big deal’

Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits

Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark, ridicules US; Watch

Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark; Watch

Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance, fails to create timeless melodies like 90s

Shreya, Javed, Armaan discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look

Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha made her prove herself in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha said she relates to the 'reverse nepotism' theme in her upcoming film System, revealing that her father, Shatrughan Sinha, always encouraged her to prove herself independently in Bollywood.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 18, 2026, 05:29 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha highlights ‘reverse nepotism’, reveals father Shatrughan Sinha made her prove herself in Bollywood
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that she strongly relates to a 'reverse nepotism' dialogue in her upcoming legal drama System, saying her father Shatrughan Sinha always pushed her to prove herself independently in Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha on ‘reverse nepotism’:

Ahead of the release of her upcoming courtroom drama System, Sonakshi Sinha kinda opened up about a dialogue in the film that, personally, seemed to stick with her for a while. The actress said the line about “reverse nepotism” brought back the kind of values her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, always drilled into her when she first stepped into the film industry, and all that.

In System, Sonakshi essays Neha Rajvansh, a young public prosecutor who comes from a family of lawyers. Her dad in the film, portrayed by Ashutosh Gowariker, is one of the country’s top defence lawyers, but still, he keeps insisting that she should earn her success on her own first before even thinking about joining the family firm. That’s what sparks a moment where her character questions him and says, 'What kind of reverse nepotism is this?', you know the point.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi admitted that the scene felt almost too relatable. She explained that her father had always encouraged her to put in the work and build her own identity, rather than leaning on his legacy like it was a shortcut. 'My father always told me, 'You have to prove yourself.’ It doesn’t matter who you are, you have to prove yourself to get ahead in life,' Sonakshi said, adding that she really connected with what the film is trying to say.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik says Neetu Kapoor inspire her, calls veteran actress 'epitome of beauty and strength'

Why the system felt important to her:

Sonakshi also said why System felt like a really important project, and somehow it stood out in a meaningful way. As per the actress, the film takes on a bunch of real-life social and legal matters, things that we tend to gloss over in our regular days.

She explained that the narrative comes from moments and incidents that feel genuine and easy to connect with, so the viewers start rethinking what is happening around them and what society is really doing. “Any film that gets you thinking is a good film,' she mentioned, almost like that’s the whole point. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, System also features Jyotika as a court stenographer who works alongside Sonakshi’s character to go after a powerful businessman, all of it tied to a murder case.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits going on multiple rebound dates: ‘Not a big deal’
Undekhi actor Harsh Chhaya opens up on divorce with Shefali Shah, admits
Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark, ridicules US; Watch
Iran has epic response to Donald Trump's 'Clock Is Ticking' remark; Watch
Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Armaan Malik discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance, fails to create timeless melodies like 90s
Shreya, Javed, Armaan discuss why Bollywood music is losing relevance
Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh film scripts history, beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever
Raja Shivaji beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever
‘If you don’t agree...’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads, suggest alternatives
UP CM Yogi Adityanath warns Muslims against offering namaz on roads
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics
Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement