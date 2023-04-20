Dahaad release date announced, Sonakshi Sinha gives stern cop vibes in first official poster of Reema Kagti show

Sonakshi Sinha on the poster of Dahaad

The release date of Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer thriller web series Dahaad has been announced. The makers of the show released its first official poster on Thursday, giving a sneak peek into the world of Dahaad and unleashing Sonakshi as the fierce cop Anjali Bhati.

The first poster shows Sonakshi in her police uniform, complete with the badge and. She gazes intensely at the camera. Sonakshi shared the look on her Instagram on Thursday morning. Reacting to it, one fan wrote, “Can't wait for this one.” Others said she looked perfect as a cop, with many expressing surprise at her transformation. “She went from Mrs Pandey to Chulbul Pandey herself,” wrote one, referring to her roles in Dabangg and Dahaad.

Dahaad will premiere on Prime Video on May 12. Earlier this year, it became the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival. Created Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The eight-episode show is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti as executive producers

Dahaad follows Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. The show’s synopsis reads: “It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.” The show also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead.