Sona Mohapatra calls Farhan Akhtar 'shameless' for not voicing against Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16

Sona Mohapatra-Farhan Akhtar

After slamming Salman Khan, singer Sona Mohapatra attacked Farhan Akhtar for not voicing against the participation of MeToo accused Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house. Farhan and Sajid are cousins, and the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star is also the founder of the organisation MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination). Akhtar was also the Ambassador for UN Women India (South Asia).

Sona took her discontent on her Twitter and wrote a thread in which she said, "Of course, we still haven’t heard from the star voice for women causes in #Bollywood whose MARD claim’s to ‘instill gender values in young men’ & who was also shameless enough to become @unwomenindia Ambassador for South Asia (?!); Mr #FarhanAkhtar. #SajidKhan not young enough?"

Here's the tweet

Of course,we still haven’t heard from the star voice for women causes in #Bollywood whose MARD claim’s to ‘instill gender values in young men’ & who was also shameless enough to become @unwomenindia Ambassador for South Asia Mr #FarhanAkhtar. #SajidKhan not young enough? https://t.co/nLtGyHzor8 October 12, 2022

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra tweeted, referring to Salman and his philanthropic brand Being Human, “Whitewashing his own toxic masculinity for eons with #BeingHuman despite being anything but; yes my old foe in twitter wars; #SalmanKhan . Continues the whitewashing in the BRO-HOOD. #SajidKhan. (Btw his gifting watches/food truck/surgeries is only more virtue signalling).”

For the unversed, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has come out in favour of Sajid Khan amid criticism of his participation in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 16 and addressed a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. In the letter, FWICE stated that Sajid had already served his one-year suspension. In March 2019, the embargo was lifted.

The letter from FWICE was written in response to one from Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission of Women, to Anurag in which she sought the removal of Sajid from Bigg Boss 16 due to several complaints of sexual misconduct against him. The Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) had been informed of the accusations against Sajid, according to FWICE, and had proposed a one-year ban on Sajid. Following inquiries by the IFTDA's POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee, FWICE concurred and imposed the ban.