Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review – A Riotous Ride of Love, Lies, and Laughter

Director - Vijay Kumar Arora Cast - Ajay Devgn, Ravi Kishan, Mrunal Thakur, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sahil Mehta, Dolly Ahluwalia, Neeru Bajwa Duration - 147.32 minutes Rating - 4

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

Son of Sardaar 2 Movie Review – A Riotous Ride of Love, Lies, and Laughter

Let’s be very clear, SOS 2 is not a sequel of SOS, it’s a standalone movie and its bigger, better, and total riot! Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, starring Ajay Devgn in one of his most loved and iconic roles.

Son of Sardaar 2, is one of those rare gems which outdoes its predecessor. This movie is loud, proud, and packed with all the elements. It’s a pure entertainer brimming with emotional highs, hilarious situations, catchy dialogues, solid punchlines and a hero who brings it all together with effortless charm, our own beloved Jassi played by Ajay Devgn.

In the first part, Jassi moves to India from London, now SOS 2 opens with Jassi living in India, longing to meet his wife Dimple (Neeru Bajwa), who is in London. Jassi plans a trip, he wishes to meet his wife. He jets off to London to surprise his wife, but this surprise soon turns into shock. His grand reunion plan turns into nightmare as Dimple is seeing someone else, and she wants him out her life and house. Homeless and heartbroken in foreign country, Jassi is wandering the streets of London, when he stumbles into the lively world of Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a dynamic Pakistani entrepreneur who runs a dance troupe alongside her quirky team, including Gul (Deepak Dobriyal), Mehwish (Kubbra Sait), and Danish (Chunky Panday).

A chance encounter soon turns into a connection, and one thing leads to another, Rabia ask Jassi to help her with Danish’s daughter Saba (Roshni Walia), situation by pretending to her father.

Saba is in love with Goggi (Sahil Mehta), who is son of Raja Sandhu (Ravi Kishan), an ultra-traditional and hard to please man, who wants nothing but a traditional Indian girl for his son. And pretty soon, Jassi finds himself pretending to Saba’s father, and he is now an army officer as well. Unfortunately what starts off a noble intention plan soon turns into a mad tangle of white lies, awkward situations and whole lot of mad mess.

Ajay Devgn is charmer when it comes to comedy, his razor-sharp timing and deadpan humour, is something altogether, especially in scenes where Jassi’s tall tales start to wobble under pressure. He doesn’t miss a single beat to make performance into a prefect mix of wit, innocence, and loveable bravado!

This movie is commercial debut for Mrunal Thakur, this is her first full-blown commercial role, and she holds her ground with confidence. She is more than just love interest of leading man, she brings warmth and quiet strength to her role, which is endearing to watch.

Deepak Dobiryal is the surprise package in the film, he plays the role of Gul, a transgender character with dignity, and humanity. He’s funny without being a caricature and moving without being melodramatic. Ravi Kishan is an absolute riot as Raja Sandhu, a stunning blend of Bihari swag and hearty Punjabi pride, something no one has ever seen before on silver-screen.

The supporting cast adds soul and emotional depth with their nuanced performances and energeias, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Vindu Dara Singh, Ashwini Kalsekar, Dolly Ahluwalia, and the late Mukul Dev, each leave a memorable mark, bringing freshness to even the smaller moments.

With story shifting from heartlands of Punjab to lush greens of Scotland and bustling streets of London, the film, Visually is vibrant and spectacular. The cinematography captures both grandeur and intimacy with ease. And the music is absolutely infectious. Bangers like Pehla Tu Duja Tu, Nazar Battu, and Nachdi are not just catchy—they move the story along and feel fully earned within the narrative.

Vijay Kumar Arora, manages a huge ensemble in a fast-paced comic caper without losing its focus, he deserves applause. Within the chaos, he makes sure every character finds its breathing space and leaves an impression. And yes, there’s a twist waiting for you at the end!

Produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios, the film is celebration of families, cultures and values, the film is all about heart and love.

