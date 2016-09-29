Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

Someone just paid a bomb for the 'Dark Knight Rises' Batpod at a London auction

BFI IMAX and Prop Store auction fetched £312,000 for the Batpod

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 03:07 PM IST

The Batpod prop used in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Rises has been auctioned off at the Prop Store live auction at the BFI IMAX in London.

It sold for £312,000 at auction on Tuesday, reported Female First.

The Caped Crusader's vehicle used in the 2012 superhero blockbuster from Christopher Nolan's trilogy, starring Christian Bale, was among several TV and film memorabilia items auctioned off at the Prop Store's sale held at the BFI IMAX in London.

From the same movie, Batman's Batsuit was bought for £192,000 and the costume from 2005's Batman Begins reached a whopping £96,000.

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg's clapperboard from 1975's Jaws went for £84,000.

Other items included the Sloth Mask from 1980s classic comedy The Goonies, which went for £36,000.

Harry Potter's Acceptance Letter for Hogwarts, complete with the wax seal, from 2001's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone sold for £8,400.

