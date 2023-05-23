Sohum Shah reveals Dahaad is the first project he got through audition, denies being 'picky' in his career | Exclusive

Sohum Shah in Dahaad/Instagram

Sohum Shah is currently earning widespread acclaim for his brilliant performance as Kailash Parghi in the crime drama series Dahaad. Sohum plays one of the three cops, the other two being Sonakshi Sinha's Anjali Bhaati and Gulshan Devaiah's Devi Lal Singh, on the hunt to catch the serial killer Anand Swarnakar, played by Vijay Varma, who has killed 29 women in Rajasthan.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, the actor revealed that Kailash Parghi's role in Dahaad is the first role in his life that he bagged through an audition. Talking about the same, Sohum said, "All the work that I have got in my career has been through acquaintances, people have shown trust in me. Honey Trehan cast me for Talvar without an audition, and Hansal Mehta cast me in Simran without an audition. I have given multiple auditions in my career, but this was the first role that I bagged through an audition."

When Sohum was asked why he hasn't been seen in more shows and films in his career, the actor told DNA, "I am finding the answer to this question myself. I don't think I have been so picky (in my career). I think the characters I have played, be it Navin from Ship of Theseus or Vinayak from Tumbbad, have been very specific characters. So I think people don't understand how to cast me, or how I look because, in every role that I have done, my look including body weight has been different."

"Secondly, people think that since I am a producer too, I might not know acting and I might have tantrums. I want to state that I have no tantrums and I believe that an actor should always have his shoulders down because around two hundred to three hundred people work on a set. Since I am a producer too, I know that an actor's job is the most privileged one. I hope I receive more work in the future and audiences would be able to see me more", Sohum concluded.

Created by and co-produced by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under their banner Tiger Baby along with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Dahaad is streaming on Prime Video.



READ | Dahaad review: Vijay Varma roars with another masterful performance but this serial killer drama is let down by tame end