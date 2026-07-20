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Sohail Khan reveals love story with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, says she was engaged with someone else: 'We married in one week'

In 2024, Seema Sajdeh had revealed that she is now dating her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja, whom she left 26 years ago to elope with Sohail Khan in 1998. After 24 years of their marriage, Sohail and Seema filed for divorce in 2022. They share two children - Nirvaan Khan and Yohaan Khan.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 04:30 PM IST

Sohail Khan reveals love story with ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, says she was engaged with someone else: 'We married in one week'
Sohail Khan with Seema Sajdeh
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Amid all the strategy and speculation inside the Alliance house in the Monday episode, the mood shifted when Kushal Tandon asked Sohail Khan how he and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh had first met. Sohail recounted, "Delhi mein shaadi mein mile the, I think her parents got to know, they were very upset with her. I said let's move on, let's not get into a negative space regarding her parents, whatever it is. Four months we weren't in touch." Their paths crossed again one night at a party, where Seema told him she'd gotten engaged to someone else, and Sohail admitted to keeping his distance. 

It was then, Sohail shared, that everything took an unexpected turn, "Our common friend, her cousins and my childhood friends is Chikki Panday and Chunky Panday, toh yeh Chikki aur Chunky ke ghar rehne chali gayi ussi raat ko, toh obviously usse dhundte hue mere yahan aaye, I just sent the information down that she is not with me, she is with Chikki and Chunky, with your family, your cousin, so you can check on her." The conversation then moved to what Sohail described as the turning point in their story.

Salman Khan's brother recalled Seema's father and brother flying back from South Africa before he finally met them. "Maine Seema ko bola, you go meet Papa. They both started crying", he remembered, adding that the emotional meeting soon turned into a conversation about their future together. When Kushal asked how long it took before they got married, Sohail answered, "One week."

In an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives in 2024, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she is now dating her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja, whom she left 26 years ago to elope with Sohail Khan in 1998. After 24 years of their marriage, Sohail and Seema filed for divorce in 2022. They share two children - Nirvaan Khan and Yohaan Khan.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the headquarters in the Prime Video show Alliance, alliances are reshuffled for the new week. Aly Goni, Nikhil Chinapa, Daisy Shah and Seema Sajdeh became the Kings, while Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Bali and Vriddhi Patwa formed the Warriors. Mini Mathur, Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Delbar Arya made up the Legends, while Vanshaj Singh, Payal Gaming, Niti Taylor and Zaid Darbar are now the Hunters. The Ace of the headquarters is Agu Stanley Chiedozie.

READ | Dhanush reacts after winning two National Film Awards for Raayan, Captain Miller: 'Humbled and overwhelmed'

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Watch | Kangana Ranaut slams CJP Sansad Chalo protest march near Parliament, says government should not be...
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