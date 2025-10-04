Soha Ali Khan turns 46: Kareena Kapoor celebrates with unseen photos, playful birthday wish, 'May books, sugar free cake and...'

On Soha Ali Khan's 46th birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared candid photos and a heartfelt message, celebrating their close bond.

Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 46th birthday, on October 4, 2025, and her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to Instagram to mark the occasion in style. Sharing candid, unfiltered photos of the two together, Kareena wrote: 'May the books, sugar-free cake, and the love you have for your brother and me never run out… You funny, supportive, lovely one… Happy birthday sister-in-law. Love you always.' Fans were quick to gush over the post, applauding the heartfelt message and the genuine warmth it reflects between the two actresses.

From introduction to friendship

The bond between Soha and Kareena began with a humorous introduction by Saif Ali Khan, Soha’s brother and Kareena’s husband. Saif jokingly told Soha, 'My girlfriend is two years younger than you,' which initially left Soha a bit reserved. Over time, however, the two women grew close, discovering shared values, humour, and mutual respect. Soha has often spoken about how Kareena became a source of guidance, saying, 'It took time to warm up... but now, I feel she is a source of wealth of information and a great support.'

Bond beyond Bollywood

Their relationship extends beyond the glitz of the film industry. Kareena admires Soha’s intellect, wit, and grounded nature, while Soha appreciates Kareena’s warmth, sincerity, and straightforward personality. The pair often spend family time together, especially during gatherings with Saif and other family members, and their camaraderie is evident to fans whenever they share moments online. Their bond is a testament to how sister-in-law relationships can flourish when built on trust, respect, and genuine care, adding a relatable and heartwarming touch to Bollywood families.

As Soha Ali Khan celebrates this milestone birthday, the love and affection from Kareena Kapoor remind everyone that family ties, humour, and shared memories are what truly make these relationships priceless.