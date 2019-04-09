Sofia Hayat bares it all in her latest photoshoot; gets bashed by the netizens

Sofia Hayat took to her Instagram page and shared a couple of photos posing nude for the latest shoot. The former Bigg Boss contestant got bashed by the netizens.

Controversial lady Sofia Hayat strikes again! After becoming a nun, getting married, divorced and other controversies, the former Bigg Boss contestant is back in the news. This time for a nude photoshoot! Sofia left nothing to the imagination by not donning any piece of clothing. She shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page with a prolonged caption about women being called sluts and shamed by money.

She shared a photo of herself in a pensive mood and wrote, "God is beyond shame. If the Divine Mother reveals Herself to you, will you ask Her why She does not have shame? Or maybe you should ask why you still have shame in your own mind? The Lord only reveals Herself to a person who has gone beyond shame and shamelessness, good and evil."

In another photo shared by Sofia, the caption read as, "When will people grasp this truth instead of grabbing their dicks and calling women sluts! I have had a few guys email me asking for a one night stand after publishing these. Women even call other women sluts! Worse is they even tricked people into thinking religion tells you to cover up! People don’t get the true meaning behind stories like Adam and Eve. They were innocent and walked about naked then the evil came and they looked at each other shamefully...so to come back to this, is divine; come back to how we were before the evil took over...your thoughts should be divine..see with love not lust..live with your heart...but it is the intention behind how you look at this.. my naked body .. that makes the difference. When they bow their heads in front of these gods in temples..do they get a hard-on!!! No! They walk In bowing their head at the truth..beauty and divinity! Those that don’t...are effected by the devil! Influenced by his lies! Don’t be influenced by the dark! This image and women in true nakedness, (with the exception of pornography, which actually demonises the sacred feminine) is the divine goddess. Satnam Shivani Sundaram! Hare Om! Allah Hu Akbar!"

One of the Instagram users called out Sofia by saying that she is the reason for the increase in a rape culture in India. Sofie posted the screenshot of the comment on her Instagram page and hit back at the troll by writing, "I don’t read all my comments..but Times of India printed this one. This guy said this to my picture..so am shocked really that people like him think like this! Is he real? Do people like this exist? Tell me this is not what all Indians are like? What do you think of his comment? #timesofindia #rape #rapeculture #india #dailymail #thesun #thestandard #bbc"

Looks like another controversy has made it way towards Sofia!