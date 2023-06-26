Kusha Kapila confirms divorce with husband Zorawar Ahluwalia, pens emotional note

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia | Photo: Instagram

Renowned social media celebrity and influencer Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account to announce her divorce from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The two have been married since 2017 and have now decided to part ways.

She wrote on her account, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

Kusha also added, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other."

For those who are unversed, Kusha Kapila is one of the leading social media celebrities in our country. She rose to fame with her portrayal of South Delhi Aunty. Zorawar Singh is an Indian YouTuber. The couple is quite famous and they were quite frequently spotted in each other's feeds making funny videos.

Now the couple has decided to part ways. Both of them have shared the same message on their respective social media accounts.

