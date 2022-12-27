Social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi dies at 22 in Raipur, police rule suicide

Credit: Leena Nagwanshi/Instagram

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old social media influencer from Raigarh died by suicide. The social media user was found dead at her home own.

Chhattisgarh | A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem: Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS

As per ANI, Ingeshwar Yadav, Sub Inspector Chakradhar Nagar PS said, “A 22-year-old social media influencer Leena Nagwanshi died by suicide by hanging herself in her home in Raigarh. The case is being investigated by Chakradhar Nagar PS area. The body has been sent for post-mortem.”

Leena shared her last video on Christmas in which she can be seen playing with a soft toy and celebrating the festival. Take a look at her videos:

Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma, 20, was found hanging in a makeup room of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. She was rushed to a hospital in Vasai but was declared brought dead. The police have ruled it a suicide and arrested Sheezan for abetment after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against him. The two worked together on the show.

In a statement, Sheezan’s family – including his actress sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz – said, “To everyone who's been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It's upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings.”

The statement added that Sheezan is cooperating with the police. “We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now,” it concluded.

On Sunday, Sheezan’s lawyer, Sharad Rai, spoke to the media and said, "Whatever has happened, police and court are working. He (Sheezan Khan) has been produced in court. Allegations against him are baseless." Meanwhile, the actor has been sent to judicial custody for four days.

