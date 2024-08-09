Sobhita Dhulipala shares romantic engagement photos with Naga Chaitanya: 'Our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain'

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on Thursday, August 8. Chaitanya, who is the son on superstar Nagarjuna, was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

A day after Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement, the actress has shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram. The two look adorable and extremely happy in the romantic pictures. Sobhita is seen in a pink saree and Chaitanya is seen in a silk kurta in the pictures.

Along with the photos, the Ponniyin Selvan actress wrote, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. - From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They had tied the knot in 2017 and got divorced after four years in 2021.

