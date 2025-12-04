Sobhita Dhulipala’s FIRST statement after Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru: 'We're complete on our own and yet...'

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the actress dropped unseen moments from their wedding ceremony and special message about her husband.

December 4 marks the first wedding anniversary of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. On the special occasion, Sobhita dropped a reel on her social media, giving an insight into their traditional kalyanam ceremony. In the video, Sobhita and Chaitanya are also seen praising each other and their valuable contribution to their lives. The video gives a sneak peek of adorable moments from her haldi to their playful moments during the varmala ceremony. Chay's father, superstar Nagarjuna, was also seen delighted watching their kids happy.

The couple even got a chance to express gratitude for each other. Sobhita confessed, "I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void, because I think we are complete on our own. Yet in his absence, I would not be full." Naga Chaitanya admitted that with Sobhita, all the impossibilities turned into possibilities for him, "The thought of her, and when I wake up and when I go to sleep the thought of her knowing that she is in my life is such a comforting feeling. And it gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her next to me."

The Ponniyin Selvan actress shared the video with the caption, "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!"

Watch the video

What's more interesting about the video and the timing is the fact that three days before, on December 1, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, got married to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were dating for years and got married in 2017. However, they got separated in 2021. Three years later, Naga Chaitanya decided to give love another chance, and he got married to Sobhita Dhulipala. A year after Chay's wedding, Samantha got married to Raj in an intimate wedding ceremony at Linga Bhairavi Mandir at Isha Yoga Centre, Combiatore, Tamil Nadu.