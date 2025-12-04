FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda

S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away

Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband passes away

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs US President Donald Trump’s Beast, what makes them ultimate rides of world's most powerful leaders

Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs Trump’s Beast

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025

Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts

Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sobhita Dhulipala’s FIRST statement after Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru: 'We're complete on our own and yet...'

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated their first wedding anniversary, the actress dropped unseen moments from their wedding ceremony and special message about her husband.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 01:34 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala’s FIRST statement after Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu married Raj Nidimoru: 'We're complete on our own and yet...'
Sobhita Dhulipala, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

December 4 marks the first wedding anniversary of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. On the special occasion, Sobhita dropped a reel on her social media, giving an insight into their traditional kalyanam ceremony. In the video, Sobhita and Chaitanya are also seen praising each other and their valuable contribution to their lives. The video gives a sneak peek of adorable moments from her haldi to their playful moments during the varmala ceremony. Chay's father, superstar Nagarjuna, was also seen delighted watching their kids happy. 

The couple even got a chance to express gratitude for each other. Sobhita confessed, "I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody else comes in and fills that void, because I think we are complete on our own. Yet in his absence, I would not be full." Naga Chaitanya admitted that with Sobhita, all the impossibilities turned into possibilities for him, "The thought of her, and when I wake up and when I go to sleep the thought of her knowing that she is in my life is such a comforting feeling. And it gives me the feeling that I can conquer anything with her next to me."

The Ponniyin Selvan actress shared the video with the caption, "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew.  As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!"

Watch the video

What's more interesting about the video and the timing is the fact that three days before, on December 1, Naga Chaitanya's ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, got married to The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were dating for years and got married in 2017. However, they got separated in 2021. Three years later, Naga Chaitanya decided to give love another chance, and he got married to Sobhita Dhulipala. A year after Chay's wedding, Samantha got married to Raj in an intimate wedding ceremony at Linga Bhairavi Mandir at Isha Yoga Centre, Combiatore, Tamil Nadu.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda
S-500, Su-57, and Submarines: Putin's high-stakes India agenda
Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband, former governor of Mizoram passes away
Who was Swaraj Kaushal? Late Sushma Swaraj's husband passes away
Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs US President Donald Trump’s Beast, what makes them ultimate rides of world's most powerful leaders
Putin's India Visit 2025: Russian President's Aurus Senat vs Trump’s Beast
Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda: ‘I wouldn’t like…’
Rashmika Mandanna BREAKS silence on rumoured wedding with Vijay Deverakonda
Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully? This content creator makes SHOCKING allegations, netizens says, 'Tea Khud aa jaati hai...'
Sourav Joshi's 'to-be-wife' Avantika Bhatt was a high school bully?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
Stebin Ben-Nupur Sanon wedding: Fans excited as singer known for hits like ‘Sahiba’ and ‘Thoda Thoda Pyaar’ makes headlines
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding rumours: Fans excited singer known for hits
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement