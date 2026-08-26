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Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she met Naga Chaitanya only once a month during first year of marriage

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she met Naga Chaitanya only once a month

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Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she met Naga Chaitanya only once a month during first year of marriage

Sobhita Dhulipala has revealed that she spent very little time with husband Naga Chaitanya during their first year of marriage because of their work commitments.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 09:33 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she met Naga Chaitanya only once a month during first year of marriage
Credit: Twitter
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Sobhita Dhulipala has opened up about her marriage to Naga Chaitanya and revealed that their demanding professional commitments kept them apart for much of their first year as a married couple.

The actors got married in December 2024 in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sobhita also revealed that she had never imagined marrying an actor or someone from her home state.

Sobhita says marriage was never part of her plan with an actor

Speaking about her wedding and relationship, Sobhita said she always wanted a ceremony that reflected her cultural roots, but did not expect her future husband to be an actor.

“I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state, but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child.”

Couple spent little time together after wedding

Sobhita revealed that work commitments made their first year of marriage particularly challenging.

She said she left for a shoot in Tamil Nadu just weeks after their wedding and spent more than 150 days there.

“Within a few weeks of being married [in December 2024], I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy.”

When did Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita start dating?

Chaitanya and Sobhita kept their relationship away from the spotlight for a long time. Dating rumours began in 2022 after photos of the two together on vacation surfaced online. The couple eventually confirmed their relationship in August 2024 when they got engaged in Hyderabad.

They married on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad in the presence of their close friends and family. Before Sobhita, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two announced their separation in 2021 after four years of marriage.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming films

Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo, directed by Sharan Koppisetty. She will next appear in Pa Ranjith's Tamil sci-fi drama Vettuvam.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya will star in Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Dandu. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava, along with Jayaram and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

Vrushakarma is scheduled to release in December 2026, although its exact release date has not been announced.

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