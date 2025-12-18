Sobhita Dhulipala glitters like gold in stunning lehenga‑saree with eye‑catching ruby necklace, SEE pics

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in a golden lehenga-saree with glowing makeup and a ruby necklace. Fans and fashion critics praised her elegant, modern-traditional look, cementing her status as a fashion icon.

Bollywood actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended a glamorous event, turning heads with her stunning presence. She was already known for her sophisticated fashion choices, and she has shown the world why she is acknowledged as a style icon. Her presence was nothing but elegance, beauty and high class, thus giving her fans and fashion lovers a positive surprise.

What she wore:

Sobhita Dhulipala wore a golden lehenga-saree that shimmered under the lights, perfectly blending traditional and modern elements. The lehenga was adorned with delicate embroidery, and the saree drape gave her a look of fluidity and grace. The whole outfit was a reflection of her poise and self-confidence, thus making her the most noticeable person at the event.

With her very soft and natural-looking, glowing makeup consisting of soft nude lips, luminous skin and beautiful eyes, she completely matched her outfit. Her look was accessorised with a stunning ruby necklace and similar-coloured jewellery, which provided a flash of colour and glamour. The melding of subtle makeup and bold jewellery made her be perceived as queenly, bright, and dressed up without any fuss at the same time.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu speaks out on breaking Bollywood’s beauty rules: 'They wanted me to...'

Fans and fashion critics applaud her look:

Sobhita Dhulipala's graceful outfit and glowing makeup immediately attracted the eyes of the fans and the critics of fashion at the same time. Some appreciated her capacity to combine traditional garments with modern elegance, while some suggested her to be the perfect one to manage the golden lehenga-saree and the huge red necklace. Not only did her presence confirm her status as a fashion diva but also motivated the people to go for classy and bold at the same time choices in styling.