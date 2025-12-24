FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sobhita Dhulipala impressed in a golden lehenga with a burgundy dupatta, blending traditional bridal elegance with a modern, stylish look. Her simple makeup, minimal jewellery, and classic hairstyle completed the timeless ensemble.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 24, 2025, 01:20 PM IST

Sobhita Dhulipala gives modern bridal goals, stuns in golden lehenga with burgundy dupatta, see viral pics
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently turned heads with a breathtaking bridal look that perfectly balanced traditional elegance with modern style. Sobhita’s outfit, consisting of a bespoke golden lehenga along with a delightful burgundy dupatta, caught the eyes of all the fashionistas and brides-to-be. Being the one person with an excellent fashion sense, Sobhita wore this overwhelmingly royal outfit with elegance and self-assuredness, thus reasserting her being the style icon of king-size Indian fashion at the moment.

Sobhita wore a custom-made golden lehenga featuring intricate embroidery and delicate detailing that highlighted the luxurious and festive feel of the outfit. The heavy burgundy dupatta made a beautiful contrast, besides giving the outfit a rich and ceremonial look. The integration of gold and burgundy made the apparel look very royal and classy; thus, it could be easily worn to weddings and other celebrations. Her styling did not let anything distract from the outfit, and each feature, from the embroidery to the selection of fabric, was deliberately made to increase the beauty of the whole thing.

Her makeup was kept natural and warm-toned, enhancing her features without overpowering the look. She chose a simple hairstyle, which let the heavy dupatta and intricate stitching catch the eye. The understated adornments, along with the minimum makeup and the everlasting hairstyle, gave a bridal look that was at the same time very modern and yet very traditional.

Also read: Isha Ambani makes strong style statement in simple top and denim at Reliance Foundation Event, See viral pics

A modern take on bridal fashion:

Sobhita Dhulipala's outfit is a brilliant illustration of how bridal attire based on tradition can be altered for the brides of the present day who are conscious of fashion. The bespoke lehenga of gold and the sumptuous dupatta are a display of Indian creative skills, and at the same time, they are in a modern-day look. The whole concept is proof that bridal fashion can be elegant, modern and at the same time deeply intertwined with culture. Sobhita's self-assurance and grace not only contribute to the making of this look a fashion statement but also to the brides who are looking for the perfect mixture of style and custom, thus creating a wedding day presence that cannot be forgotten easily, gaining the show.

