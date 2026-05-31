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Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya, expresses gratitude that 'I get to do life with you'

As Sobhita Dhulipala turned 34 on May 31, her husband, Naga Chaitanya, dropped a carousel post, rejoicing the moments he shared with her, with a quirky, heartfelt birthday wish.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 05:30 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sobhita Dhulipala gets quirky birthday wish from hubby Naga Chaitanya, expresses gratitude that 'I get to do life with you'
Naga Chaitanya with Sobhita Dhulipala (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating her 34th birthday on May 31, and husband, Naga Chaitanya, marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post that offered fans a glimpse into their life together. Taking to Instagram, Chaitanya shared a collection of unseen photographs featuring Sobhita. Set to the track Moments by Kidnap, the post included candid vacation snapshots, portraits of Sobhita clicked by the actor.

Along with the pictures, Chaitanya expressed his affection and gratitude for his wife. He wrote, "Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you (heart emoji)." The post quickly drew attention from fans, who filled the comments section with birthday wishes and messages celebrating the couple.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got married in 2024, in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family members. The ceremony was rooted in Telugu traditions, with rituals conducted under the guidance of elders and attended by relatives and well-wishers.

Also read: Prakash Raj lambasts Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comments if he was 'tea seller, beggar': 'I've been witness of his lies'

Chaitanya's father, veteran actor Nagarjuna, confirmed the wedding with photographs from the ceremony.
For the wedding, Dhulipala wore a gold Kanjivaram silk saree featuring real gold zari and temple jewellery, while Chaitanya chose a traditional white outfit.

Before his marriage to Sobhita, Chaitanya was married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two married in Goa in 2017 before announcing their separation and divorce in 2021. Samantha later married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 after dating him. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in 'Thandel' and will next be seen in 'Vrushakarma'. Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the Prime Video film 'Cheekatilo'.

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