As Sobhita made her way down the staircase, she was met with a flurry of camera clicks and flashing lights. Despite her polite request for the photographers to stop, they continued to snap pictures, disregarding her boundaries.

Sobhita Dhulipala, the newlywed actress, recently found herself at the center of a chaotic scene as she attempted to leave her residence. Paparazzi had gathered outside her home, eager to capture a glimpse of the actress, and they aggressively followed her as she stepped out of her house.

As Sobhita made her way down the staircase, she was met with a flurry of camera clicks and flashing lights. Despite her polite request for the photographers to stop, they continued to snap pictures, disregarding her boundaries. They relentlessly clicked pictures, forcing Sobhita to retreat upstairs, seeking refuge from the intrusive paparazzi.

However, even this reprieve was short-lived, as the photographers persisted in their pursuit as the camera followed her upstairs and continued to click away. Sobhita, visibly frustrated and discomfited by the ordeal, firmly asked the paparazzi to cease their activities. “Stop, what are you doing?” she said.

Undeterred, the paparazzi continued to capture images of the actress as she eventually made her way to her car. Once inside, Sobhita attempted to compose herself, busying herself with her phone as the photographers persisted in taking pictures.

Regrettably, this incident is not an isolated one, as numerous actors have fallen victim to similar harassment by paparazzi. The constant invasion of their private spaces, without consent, has become a disturbing trend in the entertainment industry.



Meanwhile, Sobhita embarked on a new chapter in her life as she exchanged vows with actor Naga Chaitanya in a private wedding ceremony in December 2024. The couple's romance blossomed over a two-year courtship before they decided to seal their love forever. Recently, they shared some intimate details about their relationship, including the romantic proposal that left Sobhita swooning.

Professionally, she was last seen in Love, Sitara. Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language action spy thriller film G2, which also stars Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi.