Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot with each other at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 4. Naga's father and superstar Nagarjuna dropped their stunning first photos on his X account and blessed the couple on the biggest day of their lives. Since then, many pictures from the wedding are going viral on social media.

Now, Sobhita's sister Samanta Dhulipala has also shared an unseen picture from the wedding on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, The Night Manager actress is seen sitting in the mandap and her father is seen in the background. As their father had a quite serious face in the picture, Samanta jokingly captioned the photo, "My dad was pissed", and added a laughing emoji.





Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding venue Annapurna Studios is connected to the Akkineni family. Spread across 22 acres in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, the studio was founded in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, the legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Multiple Tollywood films have been shot at the studio.

The esteemed guest list at the wedding included prominent names from film industry such as Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, the entire Akkineni and Daggubati families, NTR, as well as power couples Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, and Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. The award-winning Indian shuttler PV Sindhu also attended the ceremony.

This is Naga's second wedding as he was previously married to the south sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The ex-couple had tied the knot in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021. As per reports, Chaitanya and Sobhita began dating in 2022 and their dating photos had leaked several times on the internet in the last two years.

