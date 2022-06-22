Sobhita Dhulipala drops first social media post amid dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala/File photo

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is in the news, thanks to the rumours of her dating Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya, has dropped her first Instagram post since the dating reports surfaced in the media.

An active social media user, Sobhita on Wednesday hopped on to the photo-sharing platform to drop a sizzling hot and aesthetically pleasing photo of herself that exuded charm and elegance.

Constantly running between shooting schedules, Sobhita does regularly take out time to update her social media handle and give fans a glimpse of her life, albeit from a distance. She doesn't speak much about her personal life on social media and most of her posts are pictures that are either taken during photoshoots, film promotions or a vacation.

In the recent monochrome photo, Sobhita is surely slaying it with her killer expressions, as she comes across as the perfect blend of sensualness and hotness.

Meanwhile, an old interview of Sobhita, wherein she spoke about love and wedding, has been going viral on the internet amid her dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya.

In an interview in 2019, Sobhita had told Filmfare that her understanding of love comes from her understanding of what freedom means. "I understand what freedom means, so from there comes my understanding of love. I’ve become such a self-sufficient person, be it physically, financially, or emotionally. Hence I want to be in the company of someone who’s inspiring, creative, kind and curious about life. That kind of relationship can last forever," Sobhita had told the publication. Talking about how she would want her wedding celebrations to be, in the same interview, Sobhita had said, "One moment I'm attracted to the shenanigans of marriage, the great food, sindoor, gifts and celebration. It’s like a childish dream. But in reality, I’ve seen so many fall apart. If my partner expects me to be compromising, would I be willing to walk that extra mile? I don’t know. But I’m sure, if and when I get married, it won’t be a dhoom dhaam (full of pomp) wedding. I’m certain I’m going to wear a plain cotton saree, go to the registrar and get done with it."

On the work front, Sobhita who was last seen in Major has Ponniyan Selvan and the Hindi remake of The Night Manager in her kitty.