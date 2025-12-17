FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya expecting their first child? Nagarjuna says 'when the time...'

Tollywood actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are rumoured to be expecting their first child. Nagarjuna’s subtle reaction has fueled fan and media speculation, while the couple continues to keep their personal life private.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 03:51 PM IST

    Tollywood actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have recently become the focus of media and fan speculation as reports suggest that the couple might be expecting their first child. The pair tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a low-key ceremony, and after that, the fans have been very much interested in their life, wanting to know their family plans. The two have not made any announcements, but at the same time, there are already whispers about Sobhita being pregnant on social media.

    Nagarjuna’s reaction sparks speculation:

    Naga Chaitanya's dad, the legendary actor Nagarjuna, was the one to set these rumours on fire during his recent interview with Suman TV. Nagarjuna, when asked if he would soon be a grandfather, did not reply straightforwardly. He rather chuckled and said, "I’ll let you know when the time is right." The very delicate response was noticed by not only the fans but also the media, which led to further rumours if Sobhita is expecting. The news was all over social media, and fans were ecstatic as they not only shared the delight but also talked about the new member of the family.

    Couple’s preference for privacy:

    Sobhita and Naga have been very private about their personal lives ever since they tied the knot. The couple has never been one to bring their family or personal affairs out into the public eye, and thus, they are still married and very much together and happy. Even though there are rumours around them being pregnant, the couple has chosen to remain silent on the topic, which makes the fans wait impatiently for the news to come out. Their careful handling of the privacy issue has not only added to the curiousity but also to the excitement of the fans.

    Also readFrom Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Celebrities who embraced parenthood in 2025

    Fan reactions and media buzz:

    The rumours of Sobhita and Naga's possible family increase are attracting a lot of attention and different reactions from fans and media, especially after Nagarjuna's answer. If the speculations are real, this will be a remarkable landmark for them, even more so as they will be recognised as a top-notch Tollywood power couple.

