‘So romantic’: BTS member Jimin reveals he cried after watching ‘The Notebook’

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and K-pop superstar BTS has just given ARMY a reason to rejoice. In the early hours of Wednesday, BTS' Jimin was enjoying a movie marathon. Jimin was recently discharged from hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. He is doing well. Jimin revealed to ARMY that he is viewing the iconic love film 'The Notebook' for the seventh time on Weverse, a fan club that lets artists to engage with their fans.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star in the romantic film, which is based on a Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name.

As translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation7 on Twitter, Jimin wrote, “(Watching) The Notebook for the seventh time.. heh”.

Jimin's



: There’s this movie called ‘Allied’ and it's my 3rd time watching this one

I'm starting it now

: Might fall asleep while watching



A little while later, Jimin returned to the platform and said, “I should watch another movie.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, the singer decided to call it a night and went to sleep. Sharing an update with his fans, Jimin wrote, “I cried for a while I’m gonna go sleep now. I do feel a little bad for waking you all up at this hour (with the notif) but hehe this is fun! sleep well,” he wrote.

Jimin's We

I cried [because of the movie] for a long time, I'm going to sleep



I'm sorry for waking you up early in the morning, but haha it was fun, sleep well*



*cutely



ARMY was quick to call Jimin a ‘hopeless romantic’. “Jimin my lovely romantic baby,” wrote an ARMY.

BIGHIT MUSIC issued a statement earlier informing the ARMY that Jimin has fully recovered from his hospitalisation. The statement also stated that the operation area where Jimin was operated on is healing quickly.

The agency shared, “Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay. He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered. We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues.”

BIGHIT music also notified the ARMY that the health and well-being of their musicians is a key priority for them, and that they adhere to all healthcare regulations. The agency also expressed gratitude to Jimin's followers for their messages of support.