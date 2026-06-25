'So irresponsible of you': Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju calls out Orry over gender-neutral bathroom remark

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju criticised Orry and podcaster Kavya Karnatac over their discussion on gender-neutral bathrooms.

Actor, doctor and transgender activist Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju has strongly reacted to Orry's comments on gender-neutral bathrooms, which were made during a recent podcast with content creator Kavya Karnatac.

The controversy began after clips from Karnatac's podcast, Learn By KK Create, went viral on social media. During the discussion, Orry questioned the idea of gender-neutral bathrooms and expressed concerns about women sharing such spaces with men. The remarks quickly sparked debate online.

Trinetra Calls Out The Podcast

Responding to the viral clip, Trinetra shared a video on Instagram and criticised the conversation, arguing that such topics should be discussed by people who have expertise or personal experience.

“I just want to say one thing to every podcast host. Please stop bringing guests onto your show if they are not a subject matter expert and if they have no lived experience on the topic,” she said.

She also accused the discussion of spreading misinformation about what transgender people are actually asking for.

Shares Her Personal Experience

Speaking about her own journey as a transgender woman, Trinetra explained the difficulties she faced while studying medicine. “I am a transgender woman who, at one point, could not use the male or the female restroom because both had become very unsafe. I developed UTIs because I would not drink water in medical school as an MBBS student,” she said.

According to her, the conversation ignored the real challenges faced by transgender people and instead focused on fear-based arguments.

'No One Is Asking For Only Gender-Neutral Restrooms'

Trinetra further clarified that activists are not demanding the removal of male and female washrooms.

“No one is asking for only gender-neutral restrooms. What people are asking for is a safe place to go to the restroom other than male and female restrooms. People want all three, not just one,” she said.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she directly addressed Kavya Karnatac and wrote, “So, so irresponsible of you. Please do better. This seriously brings your credibility into question.”

She also added, “No one’s asking your daughters to share restrooms with men. The ask is simple — that everyone have access to use a safe restroom. If that means male, female and a third neutral restroom for everyone’s safety, so be it.”

Debate Continues Online

The issue has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users supported Orry's comments and said he raised genuine concerns about privacy and safety, others argued that the discussion oversimplified a complex issue and failed to reflect the actual demands of transgender and non-binary communities.

The debate has once again brought conversations around transgender rights, public facilities and representation in digital media into focus.

As of now, neither Orry nor Kavya Karnatac has publicly responded to Trinetra's criticism.