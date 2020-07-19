'So grateful we found one another': Nick Jonas' birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra will make you say 'Isn't it romantic?'

Fans were waiting for Nick Jonas' birthday wish for wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Yes, it finally came and we can call it as one of the sweetest wishes ever. Nick posted a romantic photo with Priyanka enjoying summertime together and also being lost in each other's eyes. The couple is currently in Los Angeles, US and even spent their coronavirus lockdown time at their plush bungalow. The photo seemed to have been clicked at their home itself.

In the photo, Priyanka is seen wearing a beautiful yellow pleated dress with dark purple lipstick. While Nick wore a red floral printed shirt with black jeans. PeeCee is also seen sitting on her hubby's lap in the sweet photo. The singer captioned the photo stating, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you, baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

Check out the photo below:

Earlier talking about falling in love with Priyanka, Nick had said in an interview, "So many things. I could go into all of it and get all mushy but, I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing. I'm excited to start our life together."

The couple tied the knot in dual ceremonies in December 2018.