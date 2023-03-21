‘So-called queen Kangana Ranaut has zero knowledge…’: Lock Upp's Zeeshan Khan has this message for future contestants

Zeeshan Khan-Kangana Ranaut

Lock Upp, a reality TV show that started last year and hosted by Kangana Ranaut has announced the second season. The first season was a hit and was won by Munawar Faruqui after beating other 20 contestants. As the second season is announced, one of the contestants of the Jail themed reality show, Zeeshan Khan claimed that Kangana Ranaut doesn’t have an understanding of the reality game show and that her advice should not be taken seriously.

While speaking to News 18, Zeeshan Khan shared his piece of advice for the future contestants of the show and said, "My suggestion to the future contestants, whoever they may be, is that it’s a jail-themed show. Our so-called ‘queen', Kangana Ranaut, has zero knowledge of what happens inside and often makes biased decisions. You stay strong in your own situation and avoid taking her advice ever."

Zeeshan also added, “No one should take her seriously. It’s not like I’m harsh towards her, and I am saying this with a calm mind. No bad intentions for her!"

The actor also recalled an incident from the show when Kangana didn’t take a stand for him when Payal Rohtagi called him a terrorist for being Muslim and said, “Chetan Hansraj was ousted from the show for his casteist comment, and exactly four days after his elimination, Payal Rohatgi tagged me a terrorist for being a Muslim. You are against the word hurting that minority; I totally agree and support it. However, when religion is humiliated, how could she not take action? Is this her punishment? Instead, she said that we can do nothing and just revoke Payal’s captaincy. If Kangana was unable to take a stand for me at that time, I don’t think all that ranting on Twitter and other social media makes any sense. It’s total bull***t."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zeeshan Khan also appeared on Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. He will now be seen playing a negative character in the TV show Baagin. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in the movie Emergency playing the role of Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is set to release this year. She will also be starring alongside Raghava Lawrence in Chandramukhi 2.

Read Karan Johar trolled as he tries to enter Mumbai airport without security check, netizens say 'attitude dekho iska'