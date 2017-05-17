Snoop Dogg to host 'Joker's Wild' game show reboot

Rapper Snoop Dogg will host "The Joker's Wild", a reboot of the iconic 1970s and '80s game show.

TBS will launch the show later this year, reported Deadline.

TBS says its "updated take" on the classic game show will feature entertaining mini-games replacing straight trivia questions in a tweak to the original series. It will feature giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions and problem solving, with Snoop Dogg calling the shots.

"I'm a huge fan of game shows and The Joker's Wild was my favourite show growing up. It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya ll, it s gonna be a wild ride!" said Snoop Dogg.

The original series was created and hosted by Jack Barry his first successful series following the late 1950s quiz show scandals. The show aired on CBS from 1972 to 1975 before going on to different versions in syndication.

