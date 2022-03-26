Snoop Dogg to collaborate with BTS boys Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper, has officially confirmed that he will collaborate with the K-pop band BTS. The rapper made the revelation on the red carpet of the American Song Contest. Since Snoop Dogg stated in January that BTS had made him a request to collaborate, ARMYs had been anticipating this. The 50-year-old previously stated that he just discovered about the enormously successful Korean band via his nephew, who showed him footage of the group.



“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s (a) vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together," Snoop told AV Club.



ARMYs flooded social media with the hashtag Snoop Dogg X BTS as soon as the news broke.



J-Hope, a member of the popular Bangtan boys band BTS, tested positive for Coronavirus. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Septet's management organisation confirmed the same. J-Hope, according to his management business BigHit Entertainment, had a sore throat and went to the hospital on Wednesday for a PCR test.



The statement further says, "J-hope has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine. J-hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes."



Suga, RM, and Jin tested positive for the virus last year. Jimin had surgery for acute appendicitis in January 2021 while recovering from COVID-19. V tested positive for the virus in February.



J-health hope's scare occurs just days before the band's departure for the United States, where they will play at the Grammy Awards in 2022. Their 'Permission to Dance' international tour has been extended by four gigs in Las Vegas. The band will perform at the venue on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.