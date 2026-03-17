Sneha Ullal recalls when she met Aishwarya Rai after her Bollywood debut, requested superstar 'don't hate me': 'She took offence'

Sneha Ullal recalled how Aishwarya Rai warmly welcomed her to Bollywood despite media comparisons, giving her confidence to focus on acting and build her own identity.

Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal recently shared a memorable moment from her early career when she first met Aishwarya Rai. Despite constant comparisons to the superstar, Aishwarya’s warmth made a lasting impression.

Welcome to Bollywood:

Sneha recalled, “I met Aishwarya once, and she said, ‘Welcome to the family. Welcome to Bollywood,’ something like that. I told her, ‘I’m sorry, please don’t hate me.’ There was so much comparison in the media at that time, I didn’t know if she took offence.”

The senior actress’s kind words immediately established a calming effect on Sneha. Aishwarya treated her as a fellow newcomer because she supported her while facing media coverage and public comparisons between their two careers. The meeting provided Sneha with the confidence to begin her Bollywood career.

Staying f ocused a mid c omparisons:

Sneha said the comparisons never bothered her. 'I was young and had no ego. I wasn't beauty-conscious,' she recalled. She dedicated herself to acting improvement and personal identity development after her 2005 Bollywood debut, Lucky: No Time for Love, with Salman Khan. The media focused on her Aishwarya Rai resemblance while she worked to establish her own identity.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal faces massive backlash for making ‘wife jokes’ about Katrina Kaif, fans says 'so disgusting'

A l esson in k indness:

Sneha's story demonstrates how senior actors provide supportive assistance to their younger counterparts. Aishwarya Rai's friendly welcome not only eased Sneha's nerves but also taught her an important lesson about humility and encouragement.