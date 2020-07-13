Snappy beats: Journey as a musical artist

Prateek Kumar better known as Snappy beats started his music career in 2016 with “Akay’s – Jordan”. The song was a super hit in the year 2016. Every step towards our future is fuelled by motivation from our ideals. Snappy beats was inspired by great National and International music producers - AR Rahman and Dr.Dre.

Music is nothing but lyrics intertwined with rhythm and its essence lies in the way we add emotions to the melody. He knew this art to put his soul in music and dedicated himself wholly in his career as a music artist to accomplish his goals. He has worked on Jatt Da Mukabla by Sidhu Moosewala, I’m Better Now by Sidhu Moosewala, High End by Diljit Dosanjh, Confidential (Full album) by Diljit Dosanjh, Vigad Gaya by Gippy Grewal, Fuel by Gippy Grewal, Viah by Jass Manak, Surma Kala by Jassi Gill, Akay by Jordan, Backyard by Gurj Sidhu and many more.

The path towards the target endeavoured by him was laden with ups and downs, but these didn’t deteriorate him towards his pursuit, rather they catalyzed him to work on his objective with full zeal and enthusiasm.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything” - Plato

Believing in this enigmatic beauty of music as described by Plato, he manifested his heart and soul in music to secure a place for himself in the music industry. He believes that music is like an ocean and there are many intricate streams that he has to master and navigate in his voyage in music. He aspires to make more good music and improvise his skills as an artist since music is the strongest form of magic. Currently, he is working with extremely talented artists on his 1st music producer album. He also aims to represent Punjabi music on an international level by working with International artists.