Snake bites international singer Maeta on face, shocking video goes VIRAL

The 21-year-old singer tweeted a 5-second clip of the incident and the words 'never again' to share her experience with the world.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 27, 2021, 08:08 AM IST

Working with animals is not simple, and things might go south at any time. Maeta, the singer of ‘Bitch Don't Be Mad,’ recently had a terrible encounter while making a music video, when she was bitten by one of the snakes she was surrounded by on her chin.

 

Fortunately, the snakes were not poisonous. The 21-year-old singer tweeted a 5-second clip of the incident and the words 'never again' to share her experience with the world. On Instagram, she wrote, "What I go through to make videos for y'all."

The singer can be seen laying on the floor in a black lace dress in the video. She grins at first when a black and a white snake are placed on her, then the black snake bites her on the chin.

The video has been viewed over 8.9 thousand times since it was shared on Twitter on December 20. The video has received over 442k views on Instagram so far.

 

Aside from the snake attack, Maeta had a wonderful year in 2021. The singer was signed to Jay-Roc Z's Nation early this year, according to people.com. Her debut album Habits was also released, including songs like 'Teen Scene,' 'Toxic,' and 'Habits.' She was named one of People's emerging artists.

 

 

 

