Smriti Mandhana’s ex‑fiancé Palaash Muchhal in trouble? Rs 40 lakh cheating complaint filed against composer; here's all you need to know

The complainant alleged that Muchhal wanted him to invest in the film, Nazariya, with the promise that it was about to secure an early OTT release and the investment would be returned soon. But after his film failed to materialise, he did not return the money taken from him.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 11:41 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana’s ex‑fiancé Palaash Muchhal in trouble? Rs 40 lakh cheating complaint filed against composer; here's all you need to know
TRENDING NOW

Palaash Muchhal, the director who was once engaged to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, has found himself back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. A 34‑year‑old actor‑producer from Sangli has filed a complaint alleging that Muchhal cheated him out of Rs 40 lakh in a film‑investment scam, prompting police to open a preliminary inquiry. 

Palaash Muchhal in trouble: What is cheating complaint about?

Vaibhav Mane, Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend and a film financier, claimed that he met Palaash Muchhal in Sangli and was introduced to him by Smriti’s father, Srinivas. He alleged that Muchhal took money from him to make a movie. He alleged that Muchhal wanted him to invest in the film, Nazariya, with the promise that it was about to secure an early OTT release and the investment would be returned soon. But after his film failed to materialise, he did not return the money taken from him. He shared that documents substantiating his claim have been submitted to the Superintendent of Police. 

In his complaint, Vaibhav told the police that the film was never completed, and the director promised to repay him before blocking him. After waiting for months, he approached the Sangli police to file a case of financial fraud.

When Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana called off their wedding

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had officially called off their wedding. The ceremony, originally set for 23 November 2025, was first postponed due to health emergencies in both families and then permanently cancelled in early December 2025. After weeks of speculation, both released statements confirming the split. While Smriti said she needed to “clarify that the wedding is called off” and asked for privacy, Palaash, who was accused of cheating, wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship. Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs.”

