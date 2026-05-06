Smriti Mandhana’s childhood friend files complaint against Palash Muchhal: Report

According to reports, the incident is said to have taken place on November 22, 2025, at a toll plaza on the Sangli–Ashta road. Mane has alleged that Muchhal verbally abused him using caste-based remarks during an argument. The dispute reportedly began over a financial matter, where Mane claims he had given ₹25 lakh to Muchhal for a film project and was later asking for his money back.

As per reports by TV9 Marathi, the Sangli city police have registered a case against Muchhal under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is not the first dispute between the two. Earlier this year, Mane had also accused Muchhal of cheating him of ₹40 lakh in connection with a film investment. In response, Muchhal reportedly filed a defamation suit worth ₹10 crore against Mane. So far, the composer has not issued any public statement regarding the latest complaint.

There have also been separate claims by Mane alleging issues in Muchhal’s personal life involving Smriti Mandhana, though these remain unverified.

For context, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were earlier expected to get married in November last year, and even pre-wedding celebrations had begun. However, the wedding was called off on the day, and both later confirmed that they would not be going ahead with it.