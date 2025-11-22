Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal wedding: Bride-to-be to wear designer Anita Dongre for big day; check more details here

Palash and Smriti are set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Mandhana's hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra. The couple will wear Anita Dongre’s ensembles, while Smriti will pair her outfit with traditional diamond and polki jewellery.

Singer Palaash Muchhal is all set to tie the knot with Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, one of India's most celebrated women cricketers and a key figure in international women's cricket, on November 23, 2025. The pre-wedding celebration has begun with the Haldi ceremony and Mehendi ceremony. The latest report suggests that the wedding will take place in the afternoon, and several other details related to the bride and groom's wedding attire have been disclosed.



Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana wedding details

According to the Bombay Times report, Palash and Smriti are set to tie the knot in a private ceremony in Mandhana's hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra. The couple will wear Anita Dongre’s ensembles, while Smriti will pair her outfit with traditional diamond and polki jewellery. For the haldi ceremony, Palaash opted for Preeti Kapoor, while his mehendi look was by Masaba. He will be wearing Amit Aggarwal for the sangeet tonight.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple shared a heart-warming moment from the DY Patil Stadium, where Palaash made a pitch-perfect wedding proposal to Smriti. The video starts with Palaash leading Smriti to the pitch, and kneeling and proposing to Smriti with a bouquet of roses and a ring. “She said yes,” read the caption of the post. Earlier, Smriti had shared a video of herself dancing with her teammates to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya, announcing their engagement.



PM Modi's letter to Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana

For the uninitiated, on account of their wedding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his heartfelt wishes to the couple through a letter. An official letter from the PM's office read, “It is delightful to learn about the wedding of Sou. Smriti and Chi. Palaash, which is to be held on 23rd November 2025. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Mandhana and Muchhal families on the auspicious and joyous occasion."

The letter further read, "Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other’s presence, and may their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding.”

The letter further read, “May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other’s strengths and imperfections." PM Modi, through his letter, further wished the couple all the luck. “As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti’s cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership.”

“It is fitting that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride! May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion. (Narendra Modi),” it read.



