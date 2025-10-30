FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wedding plans

Palash shared a few photos with the Indian women's T20I captain on Instagram, captioned simply with the number 5 and a heart.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 09:40 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal to tie the knot in November? Reports hint at wedding plans
According to a report, Indian women's team batsman Smriti Mandhana is set to marry musician-director Palash Muchhal in November. Mandhana, who is currently participating in the 2025 Women's World Cup with the Indian team, reportedly started dating Palash in 2019. However, the two confirmed their relationship last year through an Instagram post. Palash shared a few photos with the Indian women's T20I captain on Instagram, captioned simply with the number 5 and a heart. According to a Times of India (TOI) report, Smriti and Palash will be getting married on November 20.

The report states, "Sources have revealed that the wedding celebrations will begin on November 20th. The wedding will take place in Sangli, Maharashtra, Smriti's hometown."

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is a 30-year-old musician and filmmaker who is dating 29-year-old Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash's elder sister, Palak Muchhal, is a Bollywood singer who has lent her voice to films starring several prominent actors, including Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. She also played the lead role in Ashutosh Gowariker's film "Khelen Hum Jee Jaan Sey," alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Palash has directed over 40 music videos for T-Series, Zee Music Company, and Pal Music. He has also directed a web series called "Rickshaw" and is directing a film called "Ardh," starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.

Mandhana, on the other hand, is the most expensive player in the history of the Women's Premier League. She was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (women's team) at the auction for Rs 3.40 crore.

Also read: Meet two 16-year-olds from Bihar who turned Chhath’s thekua into Rs 1 crore brand

 

