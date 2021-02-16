Headlines

Thackeray faces heat over 'taint' jibe at Fadnavis; BJP, Shiv Sena slam former CM

Google Doodle celebrates famous street food 'pani puri' via interactive game, how to play

PPF vs. FD Scheme: Where to invest for higher returns? Know here

West Bengal Panchayat Election Result live updates: Check confirmed seats for TMC, BJP, CPM, Congress

DNA Special: Will India surpass US economy in future?

Smriti Irani roots for Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tuada Kutta' over Dananeer Mobeen's 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai'

With 4.3 million views on Instagram, 'Pawri Horai Hai' is one of Yashraj Mukhate's most-watched mashups.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2021, 09:46 PM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani is an active social media user who often shares her hilarious take on trending topics on her Instagram handle. Joining the viral Pawri trend, Smriti took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared Shehnaaz Gill's viral Tommy video and expressed her love for "desi Tommy over Pawri". 

For the unversed, 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend that has taken over the internet by storm kicked off after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen posted a hilarious video, which later resulted in floods of memes and jokes all over the social media platforms after musician Yashraj Mukhate created a mash-up from the clip.

Meanwhile, emphasising the desi video of Shehnaaz Gill, Smriti jokingly asked fans and followers to focus on the Punjabi singer-actor's feelings making it clear that she prefers one of his earlier, a more 'desi' rap creations of Yashraj that features Shehnaaz Gill.

In December, Yashraj took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip in which he very craftily mixed dhol beats from Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Mohabbatein' with one of Shehnaaz's dialogues from her stint in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. 

The caption of the video reads, "Tommy • Dukh, dard, aansu, feelings • @shehnaazgill can speak Punjabi in any language, there is bhangra is whatever she says, how could I miss this one. Dhol : @iamsrk."

Reposting Yashraj's Shehnaaz rap, Smriti wrote alongside it, "When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri ... I know I am late to the #Pawri but देर आए दुरुस्त आए ...p.s — #Pawri छोड़ो Shehnaaz ki feeling ka socho (sic)."

Take a look:

With 4.3 million views on Instagram, 'Pawri Horai Hai' is one of Yashraj Mukhate's most-watched mashups. 

