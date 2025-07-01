Smriti Irani revealed that a sequel to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was planned in 2014 but was cancelled due to her...

Fans of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi have a lot to look forward to as the beloved show is finally making its return. But before the big comeback, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani has made a surprising revelation about why a sequel planned over ten years ago never made it to our TV screens. Speaking on a recent episode of We The Women with Karan Johar and Barkha Dutt, filmed in London, Irani shared that the makers had plans for a sequel back in 2014. In fact, everything was almost ready, including the set. However, she had to step away from the project at the very last moment due to her political responsibilities.

Smriti revealed, “If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was that I had a contract to do it again in 2014. But I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a cabinet minister.”

She added that things were already moving forward when she received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office asking her to take the oath for her new role in government. “The set was ready, but then I got the call,” she said.

Irani also spoke about how she had to turn down a film opportunity around the same time, opposite the late actor Rishi Kapoor. She recalled Kapoor telling her, “Go now. Serving your country is a bigger duty than acting in a film or TV show.”

Show Details and the 2025 Comeback

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi* first aired in 2000 and quickly became one of the most iconic Indian TV shows ever. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the daily soap followed the ups and downs of the Virani family, with Tulsi, played by Irani, as the heart of the story.

Now in 2025, the show is set to return with both Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles as Tulsi and Mihir. While the show was originally planned to launch on 3rd July, the premiere has been delayed slightly.

A source close to the production shared that Ekta Kapoor wanted to make some changes to the set. “She’s reworking the set to make sure everything looks perfect on screen,” the source said.

Amar Upadhyay confirmed the update, explaining, “Yes, it’s true. The colour combinations on screen weren’t coming out the way they should. Ekta is a perfectionist, and this is Kyunki—not just another show. It’s a legacy. She wants everything to be just right.”

With excitement building and the original stars returning, fans can expect a nostalgic and powerful reboot of one of TV’s most-loved family dramas.