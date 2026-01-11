FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted

Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India

Who was Rachna Yadav? 44-year-old woman shot dead outside home in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was key witness in husband's murder case

Rahul Mamkootathil rape case: Victim shares emotional message after arrest of expelled MLA, says ‘You saw what was done…’

Viral video: Fire breaks out inside theatre during The Raja Saab screening after Prabhas fans perform aarti, burst crackers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-produ

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

From shaping prime time viewing habits to becoming a household emotion, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks a rare milestone. The show's 2000-episode journey over 25 years stands unmatched in the Indian television history.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 01:27 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

One of Indian television’s most iconic and defining shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has completed 2000 episodes on 11th January, marking an extraordinary 25-year journey that few shows anywhere in the world can claim. First launched in 2000, the series went on to redefine prime-time television, becoming a daily ritual in millions of Indian homes and shaping the way family dramas were watched, discussed, and remembered.

While Indian television has seen several shows cross major episode milestones over the years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stands apart for the time span in which it achieved this landmark. Taking 25 years to reach 2000 episodes, the show’s journey reflects sustained relevance, evolving storytelling, and an emotional connect that has endured across generations, a distinction that remains unmatched in Indian television history.

From its very first episode, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a household favourite, with its characters becoming familiar names and its storytelling deeply embedded in everyday life. Its iconic theme song, instantly recognisable across age groups, became synonymous with family time and prime-time viewing, continuing to live on in popular memory even years after the show first aired. The series mirrored Indian traditions, values, conflicts, and aspirations, making it culturally rich and emotionally resonant for audiences across the country.

After years of having shaped an era of television, the show returned in 2025 to continue its story, reaffirming its relevance in a rapidly changing content landscape. The revival not only reconnected audiences with a beloved legacy but also introduced the narrative to a new generation of viewers, reinforcing the timeless appeal of its characters and themes.

Speaking on the milestone, Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms, said, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a show; it is a shared memory for generations of Indian audiences. Completing 2000 episodes over 25 years reflects the love, loyalty, and emotional investment viewers have given this story. I've always believed that if you stay honest to your instinct and your audience, the stories find their way into people’s homes and hearts. This milestone belongs as much to the viewers who stood by us as it does to every writer, actor, technician, and partner who grew with us."

The completion of 2000 episodes is also a testament to Balaji Telefilms' legacy of vision, scale, and consistency, and its ability to create stories that evolve with time while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture. As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks this historic milestone, it celebrates not just a number, but 25 years of shaping Indian television, leaving behind a cultural legacy that continues to influence storytelling and viewing habits even today.

REAL | Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-produ
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes and looted by Nepali...
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement