Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

From shaping prime time viewing habits to becoming a household emotion, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks a rare milestone. The show's 2000-episode journey over 25 years stands unmatched in the Indian television history.

One of Indian television’s most iconic and defining shows, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has completed 2000 episodes on 11th January, marking an extraordinary 25-year journey that few shows anywhere in the world can claim. First launched in 2000, the series went on to redefine prime-time television, becoming a daily ritual in millions of Indian homes and shaping the way family dramas were watched, discussed, and remembered.

While Indian television has seen several shows cross major episode milestones over the years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stands apart for the time span in which it achieved this landmark. Taking 25 years to reach 2000 episodes, the show’s journey reflects sustained relevance, evolving storytelling, and an emotional connect that has endured across generations, a distinction that remains unmatched in Indian television history.

From its very first episode, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a household favourite, with its characters becoming familiar names and its storytelling deeply embedded in everyday life. Its iconic theme song, instantly recognisable across age groups, became synonymous with family time and prime-time viewing, continuing to live on in popular memory even years after the show first aired. The series mirrored Indian traditions, values, conflicts, and aspirations, making it culturally rich and emotionally resonant for audiences across the country.

After years of having shaped an era of television, the show returned in 2025 to continue its story, reaffirming its relevance in a rapidly changing content landscape. The revival not only reconnected audiences with a beloved legacy but also introduced the narrative to a new generation of viewers, reinforcing the timeless appeal of its characters and themes.

Speaking on the milestone, Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms, said, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a show; it is a shared memory for generations of Indian audiences. Completing 2000 episodes over 25 years reflects the love, loyalty, and emotional investment viewers have given this story. I've always believed that if you stay honest to your instinct and your audience, the stories find their way into people’s homes and hearts. This milestone belongs as much to the viewers who stood by us as it does to every writer, actor, technician, and partner who grew with us."

The completion of 2000 episodes is also a testament to Balaji Telefilms' legacy of vision, scale, and consistency, and its ability to create stories that evolve with time while remaining deeply rooted in Indian culture. As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi marks this historic milestone, it celebrates not just a number, but 25 years of shaping Indian television, leaving behind a cultural legacy that continues to influence storytelling and viewing habits even today.

