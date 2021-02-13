Sizzling Kapilakshi Malhotra's upcoming movie - The Link on Netflix in 2021

Kapilakshi Malhotra will be making her debut on Netflix in a murder mystery, The Link, produced by Mr. Mahesh Edara.

Living a dream - Many can say it about Kapilakshi Malhotra. An entry into the entertainment industry with Director AvinashTungala alongside Naresh Byreddy, an actor known for the movie Meka Suri (2020) and Meka Suri 2 (2020).

Working with big brands like Netflix and Naresh Byreddy has been a dream come true for Kapilakshi. Last year, Naresh Byreddy gave a brand like Meka Suri. Viewers praised it. And now she is associated with such big names. Everyone is excited about its release.

See a dream, achieve it, and then be it. Few accomplish what this girl from the small town of Jaipur has earned, and now she has stirred anticipation in the industry about the upcoming movie based on the things on social media and its impact on our day to day life.

Coming from traditionalistic families in a small town to have earned this dream is not less than a miracle. Each of us has a dream while growing; most of this time, these don't turn into reality. But she didn't know to fail. She kept struggling for her will to be an actress and kept making progress with every passing day. In the small town of Jaipur, where opportunities are limited, inspiring people to go and pursue their dream no matter where you are. Born on 15th October 1996, Malhotra was continually interested in the film industry.

In an industry, Most failures accompanied by excuses like nepotism, Kapilakshi Malhotra has written her story by will and constant hard work. She always agreed that success is not unlikely if she continuously struggled hard.

Intending to fulfill her goal of becoming an actress, Kapilakshi Malhotra reached the city of dreams, Mumbai, after graduating. Now, an inspiration for her community on Instagram, which she has built over the years.

After arriving in Mumbai, she worked continuously on her body to meet the industry norms. After this, she started doing ramp walks for designers. During this time, she started doing short courses on acting. Eventually, she found her way to theatres as well, where she found an actor's structure.

Theatre was the platform where she began getting the answer to her questions regarding cinema. Her interest as a child growing up in cinemas started to unravel. Some of these questions were getting answered in theatre; some got answered in her first debut movie, "PremaPipasi," directed by Murali Ramaswamy, and some she will discover in this big break of hers. It's an ongoing process that she enjoys.

Tollywood embraced her with a tender heart and recognized her talent and crafts as an actor. This name and fame came just at the age of 24. From a modest start to striving in a dream city like Mumbai, Kapilakshi Malhotra has witnessed it all. Her journey is worthy of praise and inspiration for each of us. It is not a tale we get to see every day.

Kapilakshi Malhotra is an actor that doesn't depend upon luck but struggles hard daily to deliver her best. She aims to become better with each passing day. Increase her abilities as an actor, as a model so she could view the limits of her dream. Now she has raised her limits to Nextfix – the most prominent brand of entertainment. It's just a matter of time before she makes her first appearance on the Bollywood screen.

