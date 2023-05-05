Search icon
Sivakarthikeyan's Maaveeran prepones its release, avoids clash with Rajinikanth's Jailer

This change happened a day after the release date of Rajinikanth's next Jailer was announced as August 10. Sivakarthikeyan Maaveeran was earlier slated to release on August 11, but will now come a month earlier in July.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Maaveeran/Shanthi Talkies Twitter

The upcoming Tamil-language action thriller Maaveeran, which was initially scheduled to release on August 11, has now preponed its release date a month earlier to July 14. Starring Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Yogi Babu, ad Mysskin, the film will also be released in Telugu under the title Mahaveerudu.

The production house Shanthi Talkies, owned by Arun Viswa, took to its social media handles on Friday, May 5, and made the announcement. "Our #Maaveeran/#Mahaveerudu will see you in theaters worldwide - much SOONER & BIGGER, on July 14th", it wrote along with sharing the poster with the new release date.

This change happened a day after the release date of Rajinikanth's next Jailer was announced on Thursday. The action-comedy, directed by Nelson and featuring the pan-India star cast of Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, and Ramya Krishnan among others, will arrive in theatres on August 10. 

Coming back to the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer, it is the second film helmed by Madonne Ashwin, who made his directorial debut in the 2021 Tamil political satire film Mandela. The film, which had its premiere on Star Vijay, won National Film Awards for Best Debut Film of Director and Best Screenplay (Dialogues), both of which were received by the filmmaker.

The preponement of Maaveeran's release date could prove to be the right step for the makers as the Independence Day 2023 extended weekend has massive films lined up in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. Apart from Jailer, there are three other big-budget films slated to release in that week. Ranbir Kapoor's gangster drama Animal, Sunny Deol's patriotic drama Gadar 2, and Chiranjeevi's action drama Bhola Shankar are set for an epic box-office clash on August 11.

READ | Jailer: Rajinikanth film's release date announced, sets clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar

