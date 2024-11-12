Suriya's Kanguva could pose a big threat to Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran at the global box office.

The latest Tamil blockbuster Amaran is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was posthomously awarded Ashok Chakra for his brave actions during a counterterrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2014. Sivakarthikeyan portrays the late Indian Army officer Major Mukund, while Sai Pallavi plays his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the biographical action war film.

As Sivakarthikeyan-starrer continues to break records, it has now gone past Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan at the global box office. While the TJ Gnanavel-directed Vettaiyan earned Rs 253.60 crore globally in its entire theatrical run, Amaran has earned Rs 255.25 crore worldwide in its first 12 days, as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk. Talking about the domestic net collection, Rajinikanth film collected Rs 146.81 crore in India and Sivakarthikeyan film has minted Rs 159 crore in India.

Amaran is now the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 behind Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time. Featuring Vijay in a double role, the Venkat Prabhu-directed action thriller grossed Rs 457 crore worldwide and Rs 252 crore net in India. With Suriya's Kanguva slated to release on November 14, these records could be in danger.

Coming back to Amaran, the film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International. It also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Shreekumar, and Shyam Mohan in pivotal roles. The film is adapted from a segment based on Major Mukund's life from the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

