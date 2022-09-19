Sita Ramam: The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri praises Mrunal Thakur-Dulquer Salmaan for their performance

File Photo

Vivek Agnihotri, on Monday, took to Twitter and praised the makers and the cast of the film Sita Ramam which featured Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan. He appreciated Mrunal Thakur and said that she will be a ‘big star' one day.

The Kashmir Files director tweeted, “I watched @hanurpudi’s #SitaRamam last night. So refreshing to see @dulQuer… so impressive, his power comes from his genuineness. And what to say about young @mrunal0801 this is the first time I saw her performance… so fresh and original… she will be a big star. Wow. Congrats!”

Netizens have also reacted to the tweet and appreciated the cast of Sita Ramam. One of the social media users wrote, “I too watched it yesterday. What a refreshing love story. @mrunal0801 you were a surprise after your last two-three Bollywood movies. You have a long way to go. Loved every bit of you. @dulQuer was great as always.”

The second person wrote, “Absolutely...it is not easy to hold the audience in a time elapsed movie...beautifully choreographed, aesthetics in cinematography, scintillating music/songs, perfect closeups to show the sentiments in romance, nice acting by all...Team efforts more visible....ofcourse genuinely.”

The third person commented, “Feels so great coming from you sir! Hope you loved the music too.” The fourth person commented, “Even I went for #SitaRamam last night. It was so much fun. I sometime wonder why can’t such movies be made by the Bombay Film Industry. Anyway does not matter as Sita Ramam is also an Indian cinema & they played smart by casting Hindi belt actors so they could dub on their own.”

Sita Ramam, a period music romantic drama, was released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 5 and it continues to do strong business at the box-office. Set in the 1960s, this film traces the journey of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer, who sets on a journey to find Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal, in order to propose his love for her. The film's South Indian versions were recently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video India on September 9.