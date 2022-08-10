Sita Ramam: Rashmika Mandanna talks about success of Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's film

Rashmika Mandanna

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur's love saga Sita Ramam have already become a bonafide blockbuster, and the film is receiving love from masses and classes. The periodic love story of Ram (Dulquer) and Sita (Mrunal)'s has been termed eternal, and fans of the actors are hailing it as 'one of the best Telugu films of 2022.'

Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial has even left its lead cast overwhelmed with the reception, and Rashmika shared her views on the success of the film. As per the report on Bollywood life, Rashmika opened up on the film's success with entertainment news portal HMTV and said that the success of Sita Ramam has filled her (heart) with immense joy. The Pushpa star further added that the immense success of the film is due to the hard work of the entire cast and crew. In the film, Rashmika played the character of Afreen, and she stated that getting into the skin of the character, she has taken painstaking effort, as she never tapped into such a character before. Post the success of Sita Ramam, Mandanna has become confident to experiment with such 'untested characters.'

Nani, who was last seen in the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki with Nazriya Fahadh, took to his Twitter account and extended his hearty wishes to Dulquer and Mrunal, director Hanu Raghavapudi and music composer Vishal Chandrashekhar with red heart emojis and wrote "CLASSIC. Period Plz don’t miss this one."

Here's the tweet

Replying to Nani, Dulquer tweeted, "This is so sweet of you brother !!! Lots of love to you (hugs and red heart emojis) because of your multiple fan handles I did a double take!". In response, Nani wrote, "Haha no problem Dear Ram. Thank you for this one".

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama set against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier Lieutenant Ram played by Dulquer Salmaan and his lady love Sita Mahalakshmi played by Mrunal Thakur. Sita Ramam is currently playing at the cinemas near you.