Sita Ramam: On 50 days of release, producers share deleted scene featuring Dulquer Salmaan

As Sita Ramam has garnered immense love, producers have shared a deleted scene from the film that highlights Dulquer Salmaan's acting chops.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam have completed 50 days of release. Owing to the super-success of the film, the production house, Vyjayanthi Movies has uploaded a deleted scene from the movie. 

The production house has uploaded the scene on their social media, and wrote, "Here's a deleted scene featuring our Ram & Vishnu Sharma from #SitaRamam." In the sequence, we see Ram and Vishnu Sharma as prisoners in Pakistan, rejoicing a few moments from their imprisonment by playing football. The sequence is a heart-breaking, emotional moment, and it will surely wonder why the scene was deleted.  

Here's the scene 

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on August 5 to glowing reviews and critical acclaim. The film was later dubbed in Hindi and released in the Northern belt almost a month later on September 2.

The OK Kanmani actor took to his Instagram on Saturday, September 17, and shared a long note expressing gratitude to the Hindi audience for showering love on their period-romantic film. The actor shared a string of pictures from a recent media event celebrating the success of Sita Ramam's Hindi version.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "A big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi Audiences for the love extended towards #SitaRamam's Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support." 

"It was a wonderful event and we had the warmest reunion with our team. Always fills my heart to reunite with our Sita Garu @mrunalthakur, our captain Hanu sir @hanurpudi our own maestro @composer_vishal, and of course our Godfather my favourite #AshwiniDutt garu. Much love and gratitude to the trailblazer Dr @jayantilalgadaofficial for handholding us through this release", he concluded.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
