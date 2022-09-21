Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Sita Ramam: Kangana Ranaut reviews Dulquer Salmaan's film, calls Mrunal Thakur 'queen'

Sita Ramam has impressed Kangana Ranaut, and even Mrunal acknowledged the kind words of the Manikarnika actress.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:17 PM IST

Sita Ramam: Kangana Ranaut reviews Dulquer Salmaan's film, calls Mrunal Thakur 'queen'
Kangana Ranaut- Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna's period-love drama Sita Ramam have earned universal love, and now even Kangana Ranaut has become a fan of the film. Kangana shared her views about the film on her Instagram stories. 

At first, Kangana shared a poster of Sita Ramam, and wrote, "Finally got time to see Sita Ramam... and I must say what a spectacular experience... an epic love story... extraordinary screenplay and direction... congratulations to Hanu Raghavapudi, all departments work wonderfully. #sitaramam." 

Here are Kangana's views on Sita Ramam

image

Kangana is highly impressed by the film's leading star Mrunal Thakur, and she passed on the mantle of Queen, by calling her the "Queen." Ranaut shared a still of Mrunal and wrote, "All actors did amazingly well but what stood out the most for me...@mrunalthakur performance, restrained emotions and rare dignity in her demeanour. No other actress could have portrayed what a terrific casting... truly a Queen. Zindabad Thakur saab, here beings your reign... #SitaRamam

Here's Kangana calling Mrunal queen 

image

Mrunal noticed Ranaut's gesture, and she is elated to be titled queen by the star herself. She shared Kangana's story and wrote, "Coming this from the Queen herself means the world to me! Thank you (heart, butterfly emojis)." 

Here's Mrunal replying to Kangana

image

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on August 5 to glowing reviews and critical acclaim. The film was later dubbed in Hindi and released in the Northern belt almost a month later on September 2.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "A big big thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the Hindi Audiences for the love extended towards #SitaRamam's Hindi theatrical release. The love continues to pour and grow each day. And as much love and gratitude to the Hindi media across the country for giving the film visibility and support." Dulqueer will next be seen in crime-thriller Chup. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
LBS Centre Rank list 2022 OUT for Nursing, paramedical courses: Check top nursing colleges as per NIRF ranking here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.