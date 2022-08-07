Sita Ramam: Jersey star Nani calls Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna's film 'classic'

Sita Ramam-Dulquer Salmaan-Nani/Instagram

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles, the period romantic saga Sita Ramam was released in cinemas on August 5 to extremely positive reviews and is running to packed theatres across India. Nani also took to Twitter and shared his review of the film calling it a 'classic'.

Nani, who was last seen in the romantic comedy Ante Sundaraniki with Nazriya Fahadh, took to his Twitter account and extended his hearty wishes to Dulquer and Mrunal, director Hanu Raghavapudi and music composer Vishal Chandrashekhar with red heart emojis and wrote "CLASSIC. Period Plz don’t miss this one."

Replying to Nani, Dulquer tweeted, "This is so sweet of you brother !!! Lots of love to you (hugs and red heart emojis) because of your multiple fan handles I did a double take!". In response, Nani wrote, "Haha no problem Dear Ram. Thank you for this one".

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this romantic drama set against the backdrop of war follows the love story between a soldier Lieutenant Ram played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his lady love Sita Mahalakshmi played by Mrunal Thakur. Rashmika Mandanna plays a very significant role as Afreen in the film.



Backed by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is being presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and also features Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj in important roles. The film features camerawork by PS Vinod and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao has served as the editor.

Along with Sita Ramam, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer fantasy action film Bimbisara also released on August 5, and even after the clash, both films are doing well at the box office and have been said to revive the Telugu film industry.